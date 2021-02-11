CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,076. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $157.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

