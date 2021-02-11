CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $175.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,076. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $157.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CDW by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 34,338 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 858,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,124,000 after buying an additional 96,975 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

