CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Up 775.0% in January

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDTI remained flat at $$0.58 during trading on Thursday. 3,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

