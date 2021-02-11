CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.60.

CDK stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

