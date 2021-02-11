CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) PT Raised to $65.00

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) had its target price increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDK. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

