cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

YCBD traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,364. cbdMD has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

