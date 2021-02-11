Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Boosted by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $6,270,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $1,656,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

