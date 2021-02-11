CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT Raised to $25.00 at Roth Capital

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $18.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904 over the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $21,734,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 569,113 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 458,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

