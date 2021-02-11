CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Sells $2,567,252.66 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CarMax stock remained flat at $$125.42 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 905,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

