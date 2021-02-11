CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Boosted by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,369,000 after buying an additional 138,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,215,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,080,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,033,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,103. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $128.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.