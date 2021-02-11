CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $156-160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.62 million.

CARG stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,696. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $266,653.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,708,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,913 shares of company stock worth $4,450,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

