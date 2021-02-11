CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

CTRE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.03. 17,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,165. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRE. Mizuho boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

