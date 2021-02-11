Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $3.77 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $135.39 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.26 and a 200-day moving average of $120.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

