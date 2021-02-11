Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%.

Shares of CPST traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. 1,669,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,435. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

