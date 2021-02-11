Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a growth of 941.4% from the January 14th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,396,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CAPC remained flat at $$0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 603,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,960. Capstone Companies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $37.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative net margin of 108.44% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED vanity mirrors, LED gooseneck lanterns, LED dual mode security lights, LED solar patio lights, LED motion sensor lights, LED motion sensor light with air purifier, LED wall utility lights, eco-i-Lites, power failure indoor lighting, CPC power failure bulbs, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.