Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $997.00 million. Capri posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

CPRI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. 1,538,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,652. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $47.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.