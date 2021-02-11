Capco Asset Management LLC Sells 6,207 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capco Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for about 13.0% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $37,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,158. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.16 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

