Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom SE (COK.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.57 ($67.73).

ETR:COK opened at €54.30 ($63.88) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75. Cancom SE has a twelve month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

