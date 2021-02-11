Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Pilbara Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

