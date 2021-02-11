Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$42.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw bought 53,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,721,424.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

