Canaccord Genuity Cuts Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to $10.50

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,733,000 after buying an additional 1,211,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,288,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after buying an additional 859,066 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth about $26,147,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,008,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710,067 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

