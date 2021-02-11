Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Trading Up 8.1%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.26. 1,630,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 774,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $39.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,648.57% and a negative return on equity of 215.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

