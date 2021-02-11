Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%.

CAMT opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

