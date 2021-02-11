Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.83. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

