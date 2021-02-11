Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.83. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.