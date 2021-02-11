Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. 452,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,561,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

