Camden Capital LLC Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,506,725. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $419.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.43.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

