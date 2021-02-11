Camden Capital LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 110.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of YUMC opened at $60.50 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

