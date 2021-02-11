Camden Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,873 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 307,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 78,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.