Camden Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,751 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.