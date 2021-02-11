Camden Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Camden Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,712,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64.

