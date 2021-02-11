Camden Capital LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $284.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.55 and a 200-day moving average of $229.25. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

