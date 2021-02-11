Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $343.06 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

