Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,094 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $88.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

