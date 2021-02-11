Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.34 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $20,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 952,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 921,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 65,484 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 857,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after buying an additional 96,988 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,436 shares during the period.

BATS OMFL opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.

