Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $18.07 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $18,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC opened at $110.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $111.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.