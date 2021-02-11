Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $227.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $228.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.