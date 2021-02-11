Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,591 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $28,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $380.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.80 and its 200-day moving average is $327.25. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.