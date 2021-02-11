Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth about $9,325,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 177,654 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in BioTelemetry by 18.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth about $3,445,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in BioTelemetry by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEAT. Benchmark lifted their price objective on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sidoti lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Colliers Securities lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.