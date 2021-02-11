Cambiar Investors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,378 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.65%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

