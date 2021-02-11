Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in United Bankshares by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

