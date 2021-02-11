Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,873 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 283,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after buying an additional 166,147 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.