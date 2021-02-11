Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Callaway Golf stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 199,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.