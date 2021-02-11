California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $69,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,713,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Y opened at $601.98 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.14.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.