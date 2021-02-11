California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $76,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 159,901 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,640,000 after purchasing an additional 75,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $160.34 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

