California Public Employees Retirement System Has $73.45 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,074 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $73,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $1,325,000. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 269,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 86,832 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $749,991. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

