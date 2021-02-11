California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 32,769 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,769 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of V.F. worth $65,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

