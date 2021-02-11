California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 18,775 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of McKesson worth $70,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $184.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.87. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

