California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $63,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $190.18 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

