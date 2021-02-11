Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.41

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.41 and last traded at $79.41, with a volume of 1544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

