CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives $10.04 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of CAMP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,983. The company has a market capitalization of $400.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after buying an additional 193,188 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 189,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CalAmp by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 130,952 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

